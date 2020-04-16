Ola to help state govts manage their Covid-19 war rooms; launches navigation, tracking tool

Apart from the alert system, the solution will provide for “crowd and flow management” of people.

Cab booking company Ola has launched a free-of-cost navigation and real-time tracking solution called Ola CONNECTS for government and public service organizations in India. “All of Ola’s innovation and technology capabilities are bundled into the Ola CONNECTS platform. We are also working with governments to deploy customized requirements to help solve for on-ground complexities around this crisis,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder said in a tweet. The solution will help in managing ‘War Rooms’ established by the various state governments to tackle Covid-19 crisis in respective regions “keeping in mind national interest and welfare of citizens,” Ola said in a statement. The solution will track “enrolled vehicles/people” round the clock and accordingly the agencies can restrict the activity to specific zones “with alerting mechanisms on deviation through Geofencing Controls.”

Apart from the alert system, the solution will provide for “crowd and flow management” of people to support social distancing norms. It would also enable “selfie authentication” for carrying out random checks to ensure people are adhering to the usage of masks. The solution by Ola comes amid steps reportedly taken by authorities in multiple cities to keep track of quarantined people, activities in restricted areas and Corona hotspots along with, tracking healthcare workers, etc through multiple CCTV cameras, call centre helplines etc.

Ola said that its solution can be replicated for other use cases such as emergency and healthcare support, supply chain management, law enforcement, frontline resource deployment, incident and information response etc. Through Ola CONNECTS, “we are able to offer a ready to deploy technology solution that addresses unique challenges in the various relief initiatives that are underway,” said Pranay Jivrajka, Co-founder, Ola.

The company has already partnered with the Punjab government to track and manage more than 17 lakh farmers’ produce and their vehicle movement into mandis across the state. The solution will also help farmers with information around distribution of security travel passes digitally as the physical distribution of such passes happen at large gatherings. The latest offering is among a handful of services launched by the company during the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Ola launched its Ola Emergency service for customers to take non-Covid medical trips to hospitals when required. It had also announced offering interest-free micro-credit under its new initiative Sahyog to eligible drivers on its platform to pay for their planned household expenses or repayments.