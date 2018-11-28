Ola offer: Now, grab up to Rs 200 discount on Mini, Prime rides; check how

The discount offer is valid from November 27 to December 19, 2018, the company further informed on its blog.

Ola offer: Online cab-hailing service provider Ola is offering a discount of Rs 200 on mini and prime rides to the customers, according to company blog. To avail the discount, customers can use code GET200 and get flat Rs 40 off on 5 mini, prime rides, it said. The discount offer is valid from November 27 to December 19, 2018, the company further informed on its blog.

The offer is valid only in India and the discount code has to be applied manually to avail the offer. However, the offer is applicable only for the users receiving communication from the company and the same is not valid on corporate profile.

Meanwhile, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles found, nearly 64 percent Indians think that it’s a big issue and must be solved. Even though a large number of people voted in favour of using app-based taxis such as Ola and Uber for convenience, they also said that surge pricing, especially during peak hours, was a problem.

The survey showed that of the other major issues being faced by commuters include wait time and behaviour of drivers.

In the survey, which received over 47,000 responses from 200 cities, 74 percent of the respondents said that duopoly has been created and that they do not see the problem of surge pricing being fixed any time soon.

“…Although the app taxi services have brought a lot of convenience to the lives of the citizens, the government will have to take strong steps to control surge pricing mechanism and ensure sustainability of the services,” LocalCircles survey said.

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before availing the offer.