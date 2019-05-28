Ola Electric raises funding from former Vodafone CEO; appoints as independent director

Updated: May 28, 2019 4:17:50 PM

Ola Electric had earlier this month raised funding from Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata along with investment bank Avendus Capital Co-founder and MD Gaurav Deepak as part of its Series A round.

Ola aims to bring 1 million EVs on Indian roads by 2021. (Image: Ola Electric)

Existing investor in Ola and former head at Vodafone Group Arun Sarin has now invested in Ola’s electric vehicle arm Ola Electric Mobility and joined the board as an independent director.

Sarin, who had earlier backed Ola, has now put money in Ola Electric Mobility, an Ola spokesperson confirmed to Financial Express Online. However, the amount is not disclosed. Sarin had invested in Ola in 2015 and had joined the Ola board as well.

“Ola Electric is pioneering the change by building an ecosystem that can help catalyze the adoption of electric vehicles globally,” said Sarin in a company statement.

Ola Electric had earlier this month raised funding from Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata along with investment bank Avendus Capital Co-founder and MD Gaurav Deepak as part of its Series A round, as per regulatory filings sourced by business signals platform Paper.vc. Ola Electric had raised Rs 400 crores in March this year from Matrix Partners, Tiger Global and others.

ANI Technologies (Ola’s parent company), Internet Fund III, Matrix Partners, and Sarin Family India are other backers to whom allotment on preferential basis have already happened this year.

Ola had piloted the electric cab service in Nagpur earlier and last year had its mission to bring 1 million EVs on Indian roads by 2021.

“It is interesting that specific individuals and firms are getting a larger ownership stake in the electric mobility business. Our bet is that Ola is actively scouting for, if not already in talks to acquire more companies in the EV market,” Paper.vc said in a note earlier.

Ola has cut its consolidated losses by more than half to Rs 2,842.2 crore, while growing revenue by almost 61 per cent during FY2018, PTI had reported citing regulatory documents.

Ola, which competes with Uber, also saw its consolidated revenue rising 60.9 per cent to Rs 2,222.6 crore for FY18 from Rs 1,380.7 crore in the preceding fiscal.

