Ola customers can now pay for rides with PhonePe; firm pitches for digital payments amid coronavirus

Ride aggregator Ola has partnered with payments platform PhonePe and now, customers of Ola can pay for their rides via the PhonePe platform. The Bhavish Agarwal-founded company has said that the move will help in large adoption of digital payments in the mobility industry. “As we navigate through the pandemic, we have noticed a significant increase in the adoption of digital payment solutions,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said, adding that the company now looks to encourage the shift to the digital via value-added services. With the partnership, PhonePe also gets to tap millions of customers of Ola. While the service has been launched on Android platforms, it will soon be available on iOS as well.

“This is a unique implementation where customers can use all of PhonePe’s payment instruments including the PhonePe wallet to make payments, in addition to UPI. The combined scale and capabilities of Ola and PhonePe will play a pivotal role in further fueling the adoption of digital payment solutions for the mobility industry,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Digital payments are witnessing a spike in the country as companies encourage contactless payments in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. “The partnership also complements Ola’s recent safety initiative, Ride Safe India that encourages its customers to opt for digital payment channels to minimise risk and ensure a zero-contact mobility experience,” Ola said. Infact, many ecommerce companies have also stopped cash on delivery or pay on delivery options to push customers towards digital payments. This is likely to give a further boost to digital payments adoption, which saw a breakthrough moment right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.

Meanwhile, Ola is also has an introductory offer to promote PhonePe partnership. The company is giving up to Rs 200 in cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe.