Ola gets CCI nod to sell stake to Hyundai, Kia as it looks to speed up electric vehicle business

Hyundai and Kia had invested in Ola earlier this year.

Competition watchdog CCI on Wednesday announced approval to the acquisition of stake in cab hailing company Ola’s parent ANI Technologies and its electric vehicle arm Ola Electric by car makers Hyundai and Kia Motors. “@CCI_India approves acquisition of shares in ANI Technologies & OLA Electric by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors subject to compliance of modifications,” it said in a tweet.

Hyundai and Kia had invested $300 million in Ola to develop fleet and mobility solutions; electric vehicles and infrastructure along with ‘nurturing’ opportunities for its driver partners with customized vehicles, Ola had said in a statement earlier.

Investment in Ola to develop its fleet of smart mobility is part of Hyundai’s bigger goal in electric transportation. The company is already an investor in Singapore’s ride hailing company Grab in which it invested $250 million last year. Grab had reportedly said that it will run electric vehicle pilots in Southeast Asia by working with Hyundai wherein Hyundai and Kia cars would be used.

The company had recently unveiled its free ride-hailing service BotRide in the US with a fleet of self-driving Kona Electric SUVs. The service in partnership with with Pony.ai and Via will start on 4th November in California for the local community of Irvine.