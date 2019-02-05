Ola adds $16 million to its latest tranche of $1 billion war chest

Ola allotted a total of 53,024 shares to 9 investors in its latest round of funding.

Cab-hailing company Ola has raised $16 million from 9 investors based in the US and British Virgin Islands, as per ROC documents sourced by data platform Paper.vc. J3T Ventures followed by Petite Bond, Lyon Assets, and H.B.M Investments made majority contribution to the deal amount.

The latest tranche is part of the $1 billion series J round that the company had announced planning in October last year when it raised $1.1 billion from China’s Tencent and SoftBank.

SoftBank is the common shareholder in Ola as well as its arch rival Uber with a significant stake. While it holds 15% stake in Uber, the stake in Ola is around 26%.

The other additions to the mammoth fundraise by Ola were $74 million round raised from Hong Kong-based hedge fund Steadview Capital with the issuance of 2.45 lakh shares last month. It also raised $21 million from Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal in the same month.

“It’s possible Bansal may become a bigger stakeholder in Ola investing more over the year,” FE reported quoting industry watchers.

The $1 billion being raised in multiple rounds value Ola at reportedly around $5.7 billion.

Homegrown Ola has been fighting for market supremacy with US-based Uber that is currently valued at a whopping $76 billion.

Ola has reportedly been mopping up capital to fund its international expansions including Australia earlier last year, the UK in August and New Zealand in November late last year where Uber is already in dominating market position.

The company has more than halved its consolidated losses to Rs 2,842.2 crore, while growing revenue by almost 61 per cent during FY2018, as per regulatory documents.

Ola had registered a loss of Rs 4,897.8 crore in FY2016-17, PTI reported.

ANI Technologies — the entity running Ola — saw its consolidated revenue rising 60.9 per cent to Rs 2,222.6 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018 from Rs 1,380.7 crore in the previous fiscal.

Rival Uber too, has seen its revenue growing manifold from India business to Rs 21.5 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018. Its net profit also grew to Rs 19.6 lakh in 2017-18, compared with Rs 3.22 lakh in 2016-17.

Ola offers services in more than 110 cities and claims to have over 10 lakh driver-partners across cabs, auto-rickshaws, and taxis on its platform.