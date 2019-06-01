Odisha plans startup hubs to boost entrepreneurship ecosystem; recognises 423 ideas so far

Updated: June 1, 2019 3:26:20 PM

592 startups have registered through the Odisha Startup Portal out of which 423 startups are recognised by the startup council. This also includes 138 startups led by women entrepreneurs

The state government had launched Startup India-Odisha Yatra in January last year to create awareness about entrepreneurship and innovation among students.

Odisha, which was ranked among the ‘top performers’ in 2018 states’ startup ranking by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is enhancing its startup ecosystem with required support offered to young entrepreneurs and startups in the state.

The state government has given the go-ahead for a proposal to establish startup hubs in its major cities, state’s officials said.

Odisha’s chief secretary and chief development commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi while reviewing the work done under the state’s startup asked officials to create a detailed business plan of the proposed startup hubs for its effective management and operation, PTI reported.

592 startups have registered through the Odisha Startup Portal out of which 423 startups are recognised by the startup council. This also includes 138 startups led by women entrepreneurs, the officials said.

The state government had launched Startup India-Odisha Yatra in January last year to create awareness about entrepreneurship and innovation among students.

Odisha provides Rs 20,000 per month for one year period during idea stage and up to Rs 15 lakh of support for product development and marketing. In case of women entrepreneurs, the amount is Rs 22,000 and up to Rs 16 lakh respectively, as per Startup India report on Odisha in December last year.

Startups can get recognition under Startup Odisha programme in 7-10 working days in they have “proof of innovation” and 15-21 days if “innovativeness needs to be validated, according to the programme. There are more than 100 mentors available on Odisha’s startup portal to support startups.

Odisha has 12 recognised incubators for startup incubation that are eligible for a one-time grant of 50 per cent of its capital cost of up to Rs 1 crore and a performance grant of Rs 5 lakh for every successful startup churned out from the incubator.

Along with Odisha, states including Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan were the top performers in the ranking that saw participation from 27 states and three union territories.

