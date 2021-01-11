  • MORE MARKET STATS

NSIC, Airtel team up to drive digital transformation of MSMEs

By: |
January 11, 2021 5:54 PM

In a statement, Airtel said it has partnered with NSIC "to make it easier for millions of small and medium businesses get access to Airtel's Connectivity, Conferencing, Cloud, Security, and Go-to-Market solutions".

Airtel's solutions for MSMEs include connectivity, landline, mobile, conferencing, cloud, security solutions for businesses, Internet of Things, and cloud communication suite to transform customer engagement.Airtel's solutions for MSMEs include connectivity, landline, mobile, conferencing, cloud, security solutions for businesses, Internet of Things, and cloud communication suite to transform customer engagement.

Telecom company Bharti Airtel and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) have teamed up to drive the digital transformation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

In a statement, Airtel said it has partnered with NSIC “to make it easier for millions of small and medium businesses get access to Airtel’s Connectivity, Conferencing, Cloud, Security, and Go-to-Market solutions”.

Related News

“The offerings will come with the trusted support from Airtel that ensures high customer satisfaction through industry leading service uptime. Airtel already serves over one million medium and small businesses across India with …products that are available to customers in highly flexible formats,” the release said.

The alliance with NSIC would give it a much deeper distribution reach in this space.

Airtel’s solutions for MSMEs include connectivity, landline, mobile, conferencing, cloud, security solutions for businesses, Internet of Things, and cloud communication suite to transform customer engagement.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business, said, “MSMEs are critical to the Indian economy… Airtel’s pan-India network, deep distribution reach as well easily accessible digital platforms will give MSMEs the flexibility and convenience of addressing all their digital connectivity requirements through a single window”.

Commenting on the alliance, P Udayakumar, Director (Planning and Marketing), NSIC, said, “This partnership with Airtel is envisaged to serve multiple ICT needs of MSME sector for sustained growth and increased productivity”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. NSIC Airtel team up to drive digital transformation of MSMEs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s unicorn base six times smaller than that of US, China even as it remains third largest globally
2Smart manufacturing for MSMEs: How small businesses can overcome barriers to Industry 4.0 adoption
3Sidbi extends validity of Swavalamban Crisis Responsive Fund