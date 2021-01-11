NSIC, Airtel team up to drive digital transformation of MSMEs

Airtel's solutions for MSMEs include connectivity, landline, mobile, conferencing, cloud, security solutions for businesses, Internet of Things, and cloud communication suite to transform customer engagement.

Telecom company Bharti Airtel and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) have teamed up to drive the digital transformation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

In a statement, Airtel said it has partnered with NSIC “to make it easier for millions of small and medium businesses get access to Airtel’s Connectivity, Conferencing, Cloud, Security, and Go-to-Market solutions”.

“The offerings will come with the trusted support from Airtel that ensures high customer satisfaction through industry leading service uptime. Airtel already serves over one million medium and small businesses across India with …products that are available to customers in highly flexible formats,” the release said.

The alliance with NSIC would give it a much deeper distribution reach in this space.

Airtel’s solutions for MSMEs include connectivity, landline, mobile, conferencing, cloud, security solutions for businesses, Internet of Things, and cloud communication suite to transform customer engagement.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business, said, “MSMEs are critical to the Indian economy… Airtel’s pan-India network, deep distribution reach as well easily accessible digital platforms will give MSMEs the flexibility and convenience of addressing all their digital connectivity requirements through a single window”.

Commenting on the alliance, P Udayakumar, Director (Planning and Marketing), NSIC, said, “This partnership with Airtel is envisaged to serve multiple ICT needs of MSME sector for sustained growth and increased productivity”.