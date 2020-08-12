Now Reliance JioMart announces its grocery sale with “loads of offers” on these five days

JioMart recently crossed the 4-lakh-daily-order mark.

After Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket and Grofers, Reliance JioMart is also preparing to host its online sale event – first ever since its beta launch in May. Mukesh Ambani’s online grocery venture JioMart will organize its five-day sale, as part of Independence Day offerings following Reliance Digital’s Digital India Sale, from August 15 to August 19. “India’s Biggest Grocery Sale, JioMart ka Full Paisa Vasool sale is coming soon. So keep your phone ready to enjoy loads and loads of offers,” JioMart tweeted. The sale will be available on its website and Android, iOS apps. However, the company hasn’t announced additional details around offers on different products and categories, discounts or cashbacks available, or offers by popular brands, etc. On the other hand, the nine-day online sale by Grofers and BigBasket, which directly competes with JioMart, is currently underway till August 16.

JioMart, which offers products at a minimum 5 per cent below maximum retail price, recently crossed the 4-lakh-daily-order mark. Announcing its Q1 results on July 30, Reliance had said in a statement that “within a few weeks of launch, JioMart has already delivered over 400,000 orders on a single day, which is significantly higher than any other grocery home delivery company.” This hinted towards JioMart has already taken the lead over Grofers and BigBasket apart from Amazon Pantry and Flipkart Supermart. JioMart reached the per day order milestone just after 15 days of Reliance’s AGM wherein Ambani had claimed that “within a few weeks of launch”, the service “reached over 2.5 lakh orders a day”.

JioMart also delivers orders without any fee or minimum order value, unlike other existing players. For example, Grofers offers free delivery for orders worth Rs 800 or above while BigBasket provides deliveries without a fee when the order is upward of Rs 1,200. Amazon Pantry requires shopping for above Rs 799 for delivering orders without any cost while buyers have to purchase goods for at least Rs 600 on Supermart to place an order and Rs 1,200 for free delivery.

Hyperlocal delivery including groceries has increasingly become the latest area for a turf war between e-commerce brands even as they vie for a larger share of kiranas or small sellers selling on their platforms. While Flipkart recently launched a 90-minute service called Quick to deliver groceries, home accessories etc., Swiggy launched Instamart to deliver goods within 45 minutes. Amazon and Dunzo have also been enabling local sellers to reach out to more number of customers.