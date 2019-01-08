Now Paytm help desk to answer your queries about bus travel like WiFi, porter assistance

Paytm claimed it to be the first-of-its-kind service in India for customers’ travel-related queries.

Digital payments company Paytm has launched help desk services for customers booking bus tickets on the platform, its Vice President, Abhishek Rajan told FE Online.

“We witnessed that bus boarding points lack amenities like drinking water, porter assistance, and WiFi. Hence the Paytm travel team came up with “Paytm Bus Help Desk” initiative to help our customers at several bus boarding points across the country to make their travel experience more rewarding and enjoyable,” said Ranjan.

The company has its crew members deployed at all the boarding points wearing Paytm Bus Jacket for customers to easily identify them. Paytm claimed it to be the first-of-its-kind service in India for customers’ travel-related queries.

The service is currently present at 12 locations in India – Kalasiplayam, Anand Rao Circle, Yeshwantpur, and Madiwala in Bengaluru, Koyambedu in Chennai, Lakdi Ka Pool in Hyderabad, Rajendra Nagar in Indore, Iscon Cross Road in Ahmedabad, Sindhi Camp in Jaipur, Sangamwadi in Pune, Sion in Mumbai, and R K ashram in Delhi.

Ranjan said that the locations chosen to set-up the help desks are high footfall areas and more such locations will be added ahead.

“Paytm forayed into the bus ticket booking business in 2014. Today it is the fastest growing bus booking platform across the country,” said Ranjan.

Paytm is the first payments company to foray into online travel market. Particularly in bus ticket booking, there are startups including Ibibo Group’s redBus, Abhibus, and travel marketplaces including MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Via.com, Travelyaari etc.

Ranjan, however, said that he is not aware of any other player offering similar services in the market.

Paytm saw a 3x growth in its travel business with over 38 million tickets sold in the financial year 2018. It also has reportedly doubled its travel customer base to 9 million.

Currently, Paytm has a headcount of 300 employees in its travel vertical based in Bengaluru. The company had last month announced that users can book train tickets via Paytm without any transactional charges, payment gateway and service charges.