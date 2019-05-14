Now Paytm credit card: contactless payments, no hidden charges, and other cool features

Updated: May 14, 2019 3:00:38 PM

After Ola, which is launching its credit card, Paytm has now jumped into the fray with its credit card -- Paytm First -- to capture the underpenetrated credit market in India. Paytm has tied up with Citi Bank for the service.

Leveraging strengths of being a platform for service delivery, India's top startups are drawing on tremendous customer insights they have to offer new experiences to their customers.

Paytm customers will be able to apply for Paytm First Card that will “offer 1 per cent universal unlimited cashback without any restrictions on earning categories,” Paytm said in a statement.

Paytm has partnered with Citi Bank for the credit card where Paytm will identify the potential base of customers using a ‘selection tool’ developed by both the parties to gauge the creditworthiness of the user for underwriting since credit history for many users might not be available.

“This increases the loyalty among users of both Paytm and Citi Bank. For Paytm it is a natural extension of its existing financial services and will help in even more user engagement. Now such customers won’t have to exit the app for credit card usage. So it is easier to switch from one service to another within a single app even as it is now less likely for Paytm users to use other banks’ credit cards,” Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research told Financial Express Online.

Also read: Ola credit card: Uber rival is marrying digital payment with mobility in India

In terms of offerings, the credit card, enabled for contactless payments, will have no hidden charges, will be universally accepted and provide offers on travel, shopping, dining etc., available through Citi Privileges platform. Paytm will also offer the passbook for customers to track offers from Paytm and Citi, and credit card transactions.

For Citi Bank, this provides a ready pool of customers to club their rewards while its users will be routed to Paytm if they have to use digital payment services, said Naiya.

However, it is not clear whether Paytm will onboard other banks as well to its credit card service.

The credit card offering will help Paytm “spur large-ticket cashless payments,” said chairman and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Importantly, One97 Communications (Paytm’s parent company) was a client of Citi Commercial Banking in 2009. Citi had advised Paytm on its funding from Ant Financial in February 2015 and later by Alibaba Group and Ant Financial Services Group in 2016.

Citi and Paytm have over time worked together for offerings to former’s debit and credit card customers who used Paytm to do transactions such as movie tickets booking etc.

The association on credit card “will build engagement, thereby driving usage,” said Shinjini Kumar Country Business Manager, Global Consumer Bank, Citibank India.

India had only 47 million credit cards against 924 million debit cards at March 2019 end, as per the Reserve Bank of India data.

