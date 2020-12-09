Now experience mall shopping on Myntra as company steps up customer-brand engagement

In July, Myntra had partnered with the Middle East real estate giant Emaar Group’s e-commerce portal Noon and fashion portal Namshi.

Walmart-owned Myntra is building a Myntra-Mall on its app to offer shoppers an offline mall experience through virtual brand stores and eliminate the need to navigate through multiple pages and use filters to arrive at the desired brands’ products. The feature essentially leverages technology for an intuitive discovery experience for the ‘official brand stores’. For example, the app automatically injects a banner on detecting brand keywords in search results pages and product list pages. Also, the creatives used for product discovery points can be personalized by targeting specific customer segments based on gender, location, etc, the company announced on Wednesday

For brands, the mall enables them to display their collection in one place while allowing them certain control over the design, content, and experience offered to customers, through customisable widgets. For brands that are yet to have a significant online presence, Myntra-Mall will allow them to integrate offline touchpoints and create their own online presence. “It is a pioneering tech innovation enabling brands to showcase their offerings in a more organised fashion, to build equity with millions of customers and earn their loyalty,” said Lalitha Ramani, Chief Product Officer, Myntra in a statement. By the end of next year, Myntra targets over a million visits per day on Myntra-Mall.

Flipkart has been enhancing its focus in the fashion vertical amid the rising competition from Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart which had also recently expanded from grocery to fashion and now to electronics as well. In July, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) had said that its board approved plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore from Flipkart in exchange for a 7.8 per cent equity stake in ABFRL that has a network of 3,004 stores and presence across around 23,700 multi-brand outlets. Flipkart had also bought stakes earlier this year in Arvind Fashions’ subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands for Rs 260 crore.

In November, Flipkart Group made a strategic investment in Sachin Tendulkar-backed youth-focused fashion startup Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL) to boost its fashion business. USPL operates brands including Virat Kohli's Wrogn, Imara endorsed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Single by Ranbir Kapoor, etc. In July, Myntra had gone international and had tied-up with the Middle East real estate giant Emaar Group's e-commerce portal Noon and fashion portal Namshi to launch Myntra Fashion brands in the region.