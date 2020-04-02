Now doctors, nurses treating Covid-19 patients can use Paytm to stay at OYO, Treebo hotels amid outbreak

Paytm had earlier announced a commitment of Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund.

Digital payments company Paytm has partnered with hospitality businesses such as OYO, Treebo, Ginger Hotels etc. to allow medical professionals including doctors, nurses etc. to stay in their properties amid Coronavirus outbreak. The company has added a new tag ‘we salute you all’ in its app for medical professionals to book rooms in the special hotel listings page to support their temporary accommodation. Paytm has so far has on-boarded over 300 hotels in more than 60 cities, the company said in a statement. “Ensuring that these healthcare workers are provided with comfortable temporary accommodation is the least what we can do for them. We will keep on adding cities as well as properties,” Abhinav Kumar, Vice President – Paytm.

Paytm had earlier announced a commitment of Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund and created a Rs 5 crore fund for innovators developing medical instruments or medicines to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. Its e-commerce vertical Paytm Mall had also announced measures for its merchants. The company stretched the delivery timelines for existing orders till April 22 with over 1 lakh customer orders pending for processing by sellers but due to the “shortage of inventory or lack of logistics,” it said in a statement, the challenge is being faced. Hence, it has waived off the Service level agreement (SLA) which “is a commitment to follow the best practices and the metrics by which service is measured,” the company had said.

Indian startup ecosystem including large internet brands has announced several measures to minimize the impact of the virus on its customers and employees. For instance, Swiggy recently launched a relief fund called ‘Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund’ for its delivery partners and their families offering up to 14-day income if contracted with COVID-19. Flipkart and Amazon have joined the efforts. While Amazon globally announced a global fund of $25 million for delivery partners along with up to two-week pay for those diagnosed with Covid-19, Flipkart said it would give leave with full pay to delivery personnel if contracted or being quarantined.