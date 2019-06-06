Now Disney’s cartoon characters to help students study better as Byju’s launches new app in partnership

Updated: June 6, 2019 12:21:53 PM

India's only edtech unicorn startup Byju's launched its new app Early Learn on Wednesday in collaboration with Disney targeting students in class 1-3.

The app offers stories and characters from Disney including Lion King, Disney Princess, Frozen Cars, Toy Story etc. (Image: Google Play)

India’s only edtech unicorn startup Byju’s launched its new app Early Learn on Wednesday in collaboration with Disney targeting students in class 1-3. “Excited to announce the launch of the Disney-Byju’s Early Learn app. Opening up the magical world of learning to young minds in a unique way!,” tweeted its chief product officer Ranjit Radhakrishnan. The app has already seen over 10k installs with a rating of 4.9 on the Google Play.

The app offers stories and characters from Disney including Lion King, Disney Princess, Frozen Cars, Toy Story etc., and programme focusing on ‘learn by doing’ experience with digitally enabled worksheets along with real-time feedback. The app has been created by Byju’s research and development team of more than 1,000 members, the company said in the app info on Google Play.

The app provides first-of-its-kind integration of offline-to-online learning experience through Osmo acquisition by Byju’s, the company claimed. Byju’s had acquired the US-based online tutoring platform Osmo for reported $120 million.

The launch has been significant for the company as it has been focusing on the K-3 market globally. “We are launching our K-3 product across the globe and our initial focus is going to be on creating awareness about the benefits of a product. Osmo’s acquisition is also towards offering a unique, customized, engaging and fun learning solution for younger kids. The market opportunity is huge,” Raveendran had told FE Online in an interview.

Byju’s strength in learning material will be “enhanced by the compelling storytelling of Disney in this app” said Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s, in a statement today. The company said it will soon launch the app on the Apple App store.

The company’s nearly doubling paid user base from 1.26 million in June 2018 to 2.4 million currently along with its ‘deeper penetration’ has grown its revenue 3x to Rs 1,430 crore in FY 2019.

Byju’s 60 per cent student base comes from cities beyond the top 10 cities in India, Raveendran said earlier. It is currently valued at over $5-billion.

