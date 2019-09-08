Now buy handicrafts from Jharkhand’s artisans online as Flipkart signs MoU with state to benefit MSEs

The agreement comes just weeks before Flipkart’s annual flagship sale — Big Billion Days. (Image: Bloomberg)

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Sunday announced signing a memorandum of understanding with the Jharkhand government to help the state’s artisans, weavers and craftsmen sell on its marketplace platform. The eligible micro and small entrepreneurs would receive support under Flipkart’s Samarth programme in the form of time-bound incubation support including onboarding on the platform, cataloguing, account management, business insights, reduced commission (where eligible), and warehousing, the company said in a statement. Products from Jharkhand government undertaking Jharcraft — Jharkhand Silk Textile and Handicraft Development Corporation and Jharkhand Khadi are already available on Flipkart even as multiple NGOs from the state and artisans would be joining in a few weeks.

The agreement comes just weeks before Flipkart’s annual flagship sale — Big Billion Days in which Jharkhand’s artisans can also participate for the first time, Flipkart said. The tie-up with Flipkart will provide Jharkhand’s artisans, handloom weavers and craftspersons national market exposure, according to Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das even as “in course of time, other Jharkhand MSME manufacturers will also benefit out of this association with Flipkart,” the minister said.

Also read: Innovations in biotech likely to create $100 billion bioeconomy by 2025, says BIRAC

Flipkart, in July, had launched Samarth initiative to get artisans and weavers on its platform and had partnered with five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help such artisans sell online. Flipkart’s CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy at the launch had said that through Samarth Flipkart is helping traditionally underserved communities access a pan-India market and engage with over 150 million customers along with leveraging internet penetration in rural India to boost entrepreneurship.

“With every artisan who gets on board Samarth, we’re a step closer to making e-commerce even more inclusive for all Indians,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group. The company is engaged in a cutthroat battle with Amazon and would soon lock horns with upcoming Reliance’s e-commerce venture. The company has claims having more than 150 million registers customers and offering more than 80 million products across over 80 categories.