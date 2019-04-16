Now BookMyShow users can pay cashless through NFC devices at live events

BookMyShow today announced the acquisition of Pune-based payments technology startup AtomX to leverage its cashless payments platform.

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow has enabled near field communication (NFC)-based digital payments for its users at live events including music festivals, sporting events, food festivals, concerts etc. The company today announced the acquisition of Pune-based payments technology startup AtomX to leverage its cashless payments platform on NFC cards, wristbands, key chains to boost its growth in the out-of-home entertainment space that includes ticketing, producing and managing on-ground operations across various live events.

Customers would be able to store cash as digital money in the devices fitted with NFC chip and pay by simply tapping it without worrying about managing cash or fear of losing it.

“We also strive to provide relevant data analytics, insights around events to vendors and organizers to better deliver the experience to our customers. Our partnership with AtomX will play an instrumental role in furthering this experience,” said Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO, BookMyShow.

Since AtomX allows data to be stored on the card itself, it would solve the challenge of low internet connectivity that remains a challenge at outdoor events, BookMyShow said in a statement.

Comments from BookMyShow are yet to be received on queries related to the development.

“It is this user journey – from the ticketing process until on-ground execution – that we are constantly looking to improve and enhance. A smooth venue operation for any event, relies significantly on technology,” said Anil Makhija, COO – Venues & Service Delivery, BookMyShow.

Makhija, who also look at the deployment of new technologies at BookMyShow, will join AtomX’s board.

“We are looking to unify both online and offline payments, enabling live entertainment events to accept contactless bank-issued cards beyond our close loop tags which offer users multiple options to tap and pay at all our live events,” said Abhilash Gowdara, Founder & CEO, AtomX.

BookMyShow’s revenue for FY18 reportedly stood at Rs 400 million from Rs 332 crore in the preceding financial year even as its net loss increased to Rs 140.2 crore in FY18 from Rs 128 crore in FY17.

BookMyShow’s rival in movie and event ticketing space Paytm had strengthened its market with the acquisitions of Insider.in and TicketNew in 2017 and 2018 respectively.