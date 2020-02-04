Not just discounts: Zomato, Swiggy orders are placed because of these major reasons

India’s online food delivery market is estimated to breach .53 billion by 2023.

Online food ordering has gained momentum in past few reasons and while discounts is seen as one of the top reasons for ordering food via Swiggy and Zomato, among others, a recent study revealed that there are several other reasons behind the rise in food delivery in India. “Urban Indians order-in food for uplifting mood and avoiding cooking,” Ipsos said in its Trends-to-the-Table survey released on Monday. Other reasons include a desire for change in taste, special occasions, missed meals and catching-up with friends. Further determinant to ordering online is the taste and quality of food.

Throwing some light on the whole process of food ordering, the survey report said that the first step towards ordering is the cuisine one wants to indulge in; based on that, the restaurant is chosen. “The restaurant choice is largely dictated by the type of cuisine (37%) and deals (36%), and other factors like ordering for whom — oneself, family or friends (12%), occasion (9%) and service/ speed of delivery (6%), too have some sort of bearing, while zeroing in on the restaurant,” the survey said. Further, majority customers tend to be loyal to the restaurants they order from and 82% of them restrict themselves to a maximum of five restaurants. Online food ordering peaks around dinner time and over half of the orders placed during a day are during night, followed by lunch.

“Consumers tend to rustle up breakfast at home, to address morning food routine. With McDonald’s breakfast back on grid, we might see some traction there. Also, there is an opportunity for more restaurants to leverage the morning slot,” Sreyoshi Maitra, Head of Shopper Insights & Executive Director, Innovation, Ipsos India, said.

Recently, Zomato acquired UberEats’ India business leaving the online food ordering market to largely two players — Swiggy and Zomato. India’s online food delivery market is estimated to breach $12.53 billion by 2023, according to DataLabs by Inc42 estimates.