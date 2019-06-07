NoBroker.com raises $51 million in Series C funding

Bengaluru, June 6Real estate start-up NoBroker.com on Thursday announced raising of\u00a0 $51 million in Series C funding. This brings the total funds raised by NoBroker to $71 million. The round was led by General Atlantic and included participation from existing investors SAIF Partners and BEENEXT. The start-up claims that more than 25 lakh properties are registered on its platform and more than 60 lakh individuals have used its services. Mayank Khanduja, Principal at SAIF Partners said, \u201cWith increasing digital penetration, a new creed of real estate customers has emerged in India that wants the transaction to be convenient and fast.\u201d NoBroker.com also launched Home Store, which is a one-stop shop for services that are required by a customer to complete a real estate transaction, including loans, packers and movers, legal documentation, among others. \u201cThis current funding round will support us in our plans to expand our operations. Our objective is to accelerate customer and deal-closure growth and continue to deliver value to customers across the country. We will also invest in our home store and financial services products,\u201d said Amit Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of NoBroker.com. NoBroker .com currently operates an end-to-end transaction model in five cities \u2014 Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Gurgaon.