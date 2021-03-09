  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nitin Gadkari for digitalising SFURTI scheme

By: |
March 9, 2021 2:38 PM

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday suggested officials to digitalise the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) as it would help in its faster implementation.

nitin gadkariThe ministry is implementing the scheme to organise traditional industries and artisans into clusters to make them competitive and increase their income.

The scheme provides support for creating infrastructure through Common Facility Centres, procurement of new machineries, creating raw material banks and improved packaging.

“My suggestion to the secretary (MSME) and others is to digitalise the scheme,” he said here while inaugurating a two-day workshop on implementation of clusters under SFURTI “We need to make the system transparent, time-bound, result-oriented and corruption-free,” he added.

The minister said there is a need to step up the pace of formation of such clusters as only 93 of the 394 announced so far are actually functional, and a target of 5,000 clusters is achievable if the process is fastened.

