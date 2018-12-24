Niti Aayog’s Amitabh Kant says become accredited investors; Angels ask ‘How’?

Amitabh Kant took to Twitter last week to address angel investors amid the issue tax notices beings slapped upon startups and angel investors.

While Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has asked angel investors to register themselves as accredited investors to avoid getting tax notices, but several such investors have another problem at hand: they have not found any platform or facility for such registration. Several angel investors who spoke to FE Online said that Amitabh Kant’s suggestion to register as accredited investors would be of little help, given the absence of a platform for angel investors to register themselves.

Amitabh Kant took to Twitter last week to address angel investors amid the issue tax notices beings slapped upon startups and angel investors. “All Indian angel investors can be registered as accredited investors for their complete KYC compliance. This can help in domestic investments rising from the current 10% of all startups investments to over 50% over the next two years. This will trigger a new wave of startups,” Kant tweeted.

However, investors wonder how to do so. “There is no government website to register and get KYC done as an individual investor,” Utsav Somani, partner at AngelList India, told FE Online. “However, if you invest through an angel fund registered under SEBI’s category 1 AIF then you are not going to be subjected to angel tax,” he said. Somani has backed startups including Innov8, LogiNext, Testbook, Elemential Labs etc. AngelList is registered as an angel fund.

“Individual investors cannot register with SEBI,” said Siddharth Ladsariya, another prominent angel investor and director at Everest Flavours. Ladsariya has so far invested in around 100 startups such as OYO, Ola, Myntra, etc. “Currently there is no such platform that exists or for individual investors,” said Chandni Jafri, CEO, Mumbai Angels.

Kant in another tweet called for incentivizing angel funding to promote new businesses in smaller cities. “Angel funding is critical for startups & for driving entrepreneurship in Tier 2/3 cities.” But would it increase the share of domestic capital going into startups? “Right now the issue is of tax harassment. Even after the accreditation, unless these problems go away it will not help in increasing the investments,” said Ladsariya.

“Investing in private markets is definitely a matter of being accredited but it is also about access to opportunities and ease of investing. It is not going to be as easy as investing in public markets,” said Somani. The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion is yet to respond to an email query sent by FE Online.