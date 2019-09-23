NirogStreet: Ayurveda gets a tech push

Our vision is to make Ayurveda the first call of treatment not just in India but across the globe. With Vaidya Tool, we have given Ayurveda healthcare the avatar which the 21st century understands, recognises and is comfortable about using. — Ram N Kumar, founder, NirogStreet

One of the biggest challenges that Ayurveda (the traditional Hindu system of medicine, which is based on the idea of balance in bodily systems and uses diet, herbal treatment, and yogic breathing) has faced in recent times is the lack of knowledge sharing and documenting evidence-based treatment, resulting in loss of precious knowledge and trust. A niche healthcare startup is trying to make the difference here. Founded in 2016 and funded by Japan’s Spiral Ventures, NirogStreet is said to be one of India’s largest and fast-growing technology-powered and digitally connected learning network of Ayurvedic doctors. It has launched “NirogStreet Vaidya Tool,” a specialised SaaS-based software for Ayurvedic practitioners and clinics and hospitals.

NirogStreet Vaidya Tool will also serve as a rich knowledge pool for Ayurvedic doctors as it provides the unique feature of access to treatment protocol for 250-plus diseases, diet and lifestyle modifications in details, Prakruti Parikshana, and Suvarna Prashan records. NirogStreet will provide Vaidya Tool complementary to all Ayurveda practitioners across the country, says Ram N Kumar, the company founder. “This will empower more than 5.5 lakh Ayurveda practitioners in the country by making their practice, hospitals and clinics technology-enabled,” he says.

According to Kumar, no technology was available for Indian Ayurveda doctors, till recent times, which could assist them resolve everyday problems encountered in practice. But now NirogStreet Vaidya Tool software enables Ayurveda practitioners to create and manage patient records, patient follow-up, medicine prescription, bills and manage inventory and medicine stock, etc. “Investigation records of patients can also be maintained with the software. More than 100 senior and renowned Ayurvedic practitioners in the country have shared their experiences and knowledge to develop this software.”

Kumar says, “Our vision is to make Ayurveda the first call of treatment not just in India but across the globe. With Vaidya Tool, we have given Ayurveda healthcare the avatar which the 21st century understands, recognises and is comfortable in usage. Technology enabling will open opportunities to document, preserve and structure the valuable knowledge of Ayurveda, enable knowledge sharing among practitioners, encourage evidence based authentic ayurvedic treatment and capacity building of the ecosystem. We truly believe that India can lead the revolution of global healthcare systems by enabling technology in Ayurveda.”

NirogStreet is closely working with the Ayurvedic doctor community, institutions and policy makers to advance Ayurvedic research and collaboration with modern medical technologies, to make this ancient treatment science more result oriented and trusted. It has plans to certify 5,000 Ayurvedic doctors and clinics by FY 2020. The company has plans to partner with over 100 Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers and renowned brands in next two years to provide high quality medicines to the patients. It has successfully enabled over 40,000 Ayurvedic doctors to adopt evidence-based treatment using the application. Around 8000 doctors in the country are ordering Ayurvedic medicines from its e-commerce platform.

With technology-based intervention, NirogStreet curates and empowers doctors by working closely with ministry of Ayush, regulators, and research organisations.

It encourages doctors to create and publish case studies and research reports so as to bring in evidence-based treatment similar to modern medicine.