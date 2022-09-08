New Sequoia platform to help startups spread to new markets

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia has launched Pathfinders, a platform that connects early-stage founders from the two regions with operators who can help startups enter new markets, with special focus on the United States. Pathfinders, which is entirely pro bono, was in its beta stage until now and has already onboarded 25 pathfinders who are experts in their respective fields, from sales to product, marketing, tech and finance. With Pathfinders, founders will be able to leapfrog years of learning critical to their success, the venture capital firm said.

Sequoia Pathfinders is for new-age companies that want to go global, and require the know-how and connections to build for the desired markets. “Over the past year, we have onboarded 25 Pathfinders to the platform to include exceptional executives from unicorns to large tech companies, across domains such as sales, marketing, product management and engineering. Six of our companies have already received investments and mentorship from our Pathfinders and feedback has been unanimously glowing. We intend to scale the platform significantly over the next year by onboarding more Pathfinders and portfolio companies,” said Harshjit Sethi, managing director, Sequoia India.

Pathfinders is now moving to an app, now in beta, which also allows participating pathfinders to view a curated list of startups looking for support in their area of expertise, listen to virtual pitches and access a single-view portfolio management dashboard in the app. Sequoia believes hundreds of successful cross-border companies will emerge from India and Southeast Asia over the next few years, which would create millions of jobs at home and abroad.

The VC firm will have special focus on software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. Bain predicts that Indian SaaS companies will achieve $30 billion in revenue and capture about 8-9% share of the global SaaS market by 2025.