New government means ‘Action’, India must not lose faith

By Sunil Goyal Governments come and go, and as citizens of the world\u2019s largest democracy, we accept and rationalise what we get. But not anymore. So one is happy to welcome the government\u00a0back in action again. Now, what's to be done differently? Policies broadly remain the same irrespective of\u00a0individual ministers. The reform process that was initiated in 1991 and carried forward\u00a0vigorously cannot be reversed but fresh transformations depend on the will of the\u00a0government of the day. What matters is the intent to perform and lead with conviction. Solve for Capital Access For startups, the depth of understanding and the will to resolve every possible hurdle at the\u00a0highest levels in Niti Ayog and DPIIT is commendable; certainly, blessings of the Prime Minister's Office are\u00a0always there. It follows a process of consultation with us participants. For venture capital (VC) investors, like most\u00a0investors, clarity and consistency of regulatory processes and their continuous improvement\u00a0will further add to our confidence. The NDA government opened funding opportunities with multiple fund of funds programmes to support VCs who, in turn, invest in startups, agriculture ventures, electronic development, biotech, etc. This initiative is building the local fund manager ecosystem. If\u00a0we keep multiplying specialist programs across, the strategic intent around these changes\u00a0will see India lead the world. Despite these efforts of structured funding, the biggest gap still\u00a0remains access to capital. We propose two instant actions: first, access to debt funding\u00a0and second to multiply angel investors, from say, 3,000 to much more than 300,000 angel\u00a0investors in the United States. Access to Debt Funding: MSMEs face severe challenges in converting their trade\u00a0receivables into liquid funds. Our B2B startups have to wait for 45-120 days for realising\u00a0their sales revenues, whereas within a few days of invoicing they have to fund for GST and\u00a0TDS from their own resources. Today, we have the finest legislation called \u2018Trade Receivable\u00a0Discounting System (TreDS)\u2019, an online bill discounting platform that helps cash-starved\u00a0MSMEs raise funds by selling their receivables. It has recently mandated each business that\u00a0has Rs 500 crore revenue to accept trade bills and allow MSMEs to discount their invoices.\u00a0These corporates or business houses are discouraging startups and MSMEs from seeking\u00a0this facility. A stringent monitoring system is necessary to ensure that a significant part of\u00a0invoices passes through the trade bill exchanges. It is an opportunity for us to do what \u2018Unified Payment Interface (UPI)\u2019 has done to credit and debit cards \u2013 within five years of its launch, the monthly transaction amount is Rs 1,10,000\u00a0crore that is much higher than the combined volume of debit and credit cards put\u00a0together. Similarly, the TReDS volume from Rs 7,000 crore in FY19 needs to surpass, in the\u00a0coming five years, the traded volume of Rs 9,00,000 crore in the corporate debt market. Multiply Angel Investor Base:\u00a0It should be multiplied 100x to cross the 300K angels in the US. HNI capital in\u00a0India is not rotating fast enough to create jobs. Demonetisation helped bring idle capital\u00a0into the banking system, but this largely got allocated to the listed equity market, debt\u00a0mutual funds, and insurance funds. The buoyancy in the equity and debt market is a good\u00a0indicator for IPOs to succeed, but only a few ventures are able to access capital markets for\u00a0primary capital. We need to now tap another idle asset of the wealthy to recycle their funds\u00a0and trigger a bigger economic activity. Unlocking Real Estate Potential A significant part of the wealth of Indian families and individuals is locked up in the real estate sector.\u00a0Imagine if India is able to help liquidate wealth in real estate that can happen\u00a0when real estate prices start moving up. Regulations are in place; however, the spirit to\u00a0follow RERA must be addressed urgently. To draw a comparison with SEBI for pooling of\u00a0capital, we have the SEBI (AIF) Regulations 2012 that have brought trust and confidence for\u00a0PE and VC funds to raise unmatched levels of capital. RERA has the\u00a0power to do the same for the real estate sector. The interest rates are low but without an\u00a0upswing in property prices, buyers will continue to postpone purchase decisions. We need\u00a0triggers such as faster completion of projects stuck due to the diversion of capital or\u00a0malpractices in the sector. Under-construction projects must be completed faster and idle\u00a0investment rejuvenated to start adding economic value. The government has a critical role to play in enhancing the value of real estate assets. This\u00a0can bring back the confidence in individuals to start spending for consumption and\u00a0reallocation of the portfolio to the emerging asset class of VC\/angel funding and\/or\u00a0the trade bills to fund MSMEs. A virtuous cycle will begin that will not just enable\u00a0entrepreneurs to flourish but also create much-needed jobs across sectors in India. The new\u00a0government should continue to mean \u2018Action\u2019 \u2013 India must not lose faith in its government\u00a0ever again. (Sunil Goyal is the Managing Director at early-stage venture capital firm YourNest. Views are the author's own.)