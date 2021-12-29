New advantage: Doing business on the move anytime, anywhere

TallyPrime on AWS will empower small and medium entrepreneurs to manage their business more efficiently

Over the past few years, more so since the pandemic has hit, many small and medium enterprises (SME) have sought solutions to help them operate their businesses through remote technologies to enable anytime anywhere access of business-critical functions and data. A recent Nasscom study has said that nearly 60% of SMEs have adopted some form of cloud computing as an indicator towards this, most being at nascent stage of adoption. Towards this, Tally Solutions, a leading homegrown business management software provider, has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make its flagship product TallyPrime available on AWS. This availability will enable all TallyPrime users to run their entire business application remotely anytime, anywhere.



Tejas Goenka, managing director, Tally Solutions, said, “While we at Tally Solutions build our next generation cloud and connected infrastructure to bring a series of new advantageous experiences to our customers, this collaboration with AWS will help our customers get access to a more secure infrastructure that will allow anytime access to their data on our current flagship product of TallyPrime.”



The collaboration between Tally Solutions and AWS aims to provide entrepreneurs and their teams access to TallyPrime anytime on any network, using laptops, desktops, or mobile devices so they can do business on the move. With AWS, each

customer’s data volume is encrypted by default. Security is built into every component of the solution with secure pins, password enabled backups and more. TallyPrime on AWS will empower small and medium entrepreneurs to manage their business more efficiently.



Puneet Chandok, president, Commercial Sales, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL, said, “Having easy access to financial and operational data anytime, anywhere, is increasingly important for small and medium businesses as they scale and grow. With TallyPrime running on AWS, Tally customers get the same levels of security, reliability, and availability that our large enterprise and public sector customers demand, without the complexity of managing multiple standalone solutions, license requirements from multiple vendor offerings, or support options.”



According to company officials, TallyPrime running on AWS is affordable and the price points were considered thoughtfully to cater to the needs of small businesses, especially during these uncertain times. The solution will work on all Windows, Linux and Mac-based systems when accessed through a browser. The solution will be distributed by Elcom Digital and customer engagements led by a group of Tally’s certified partners called TVU Priority partners.