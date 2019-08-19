Netmeds launches first brick-and-mortar store in Karnataka

The offline store will benefit from a well-established supply-chain, supported by over 14 fulfilment centres across the country, while continuing to serve customers through company’s online portal, he added.

Online pharmacy Netmeds.com on Monday said it has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Karnataka’s Belgaum with plans to launch 20 such stores across the state by 2020. Netmeds Pharmacies will have access to over 50,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of prescription drugs for chronic and recurring ailments as well as thousands of non-prescription health, wellness and personal care products, Netmeds.com said in a statement.

“The launch of Netmeds Pharmacy in Belgaum is our first step towards building the foundation of a solid healthcare delivery network in Karnataka,” Netmeds.com founder and CEO Pradeep Dadha said. The offline store will benefit from a well-established supply-chain, supported by over 14 fulfilment centres across the country, while continuing to serve customers through company’s online portal, he added.