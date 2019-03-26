Netmeds buys health tech startup KiViHealth, draws up $10-million investment plan

The acquisition will boost Netmeds’ expansion into a complete health care product and service company.

Chennai-based e-pharma portal Netmeds.com has announced the acquistion of health-tech start-up KiViHealth in a cash-and-stock deal and has said it is investing close to $10 million to integrate and grow the business segment of the start-up. The acquisition will boost Netmeds’ expansion into a complete health care product and service company. Earlier in 2018, Netmeds had acquired a telemedicine start-up — JustDoc.

Ahmedabad-based KiViHealth is a clinic management platform, which helps patients to search and book doctor appointments, manage medical records, get notified on medicine schedule and track their health timeline.

Speaking about the acquisition, Netmeds founder & chief executive Pradeep Dadha said, “We continue to develop a well-rounded health care ecosystem around Netmeds. The acquisition of KiViHealth is a shining example of an innovative, technology-powered, next-generation health care application that caters to the needs of a modern-day doctor. With this acquisition, Netmeds.com adds to the portfolio of technology-driven solutions as it transforms the brand into a complete health care product and service company.”

KiViHealth’s artificial intelligence-based prescription management technology helps doctors diagnose similar conditions in patients and aids stakeholders analyse trends that can be used as a predictive analysis tool.

On app’s features, Dadha said, “The platform not only creates a digital patient health record repository with the ‘digital prescription pad’ tool, but also powers day-to-day operations such as appointment booking, invoicing and medicine inventory management. It serves as an end-to-end clinic management solution.”

With enrolment of over 3,100 hospitals and health centres, KiVi Health manages over 2 million patient records and provides services to about 2,000 doctors through its website and mobile app. It was founded in 2015 by Bhanu Mahajan and Rajandeep Singh, alumni of Indian School of Business.

KiViHealth co-founder Bhanu Mahajan said: “KiviHealth has been well received by the medical community which has embraced this new-age doctor/patient collaboration tool. Netmeds.com is the perfect partner to help us achieve the scale that we believe is within our grasp.”

Netmeds had made a foray into the offline business in November 2018 with the opening of its first a brick-and-mortar store named Netmeds Pharmacy at Nanded, Maharashtra.

Under the Netmeds’ franchise programme, the company had drawn up a five-year plan with an aim to open a minimum of 1,000 stores across the country.