Net Pix Shorts Digital Media becomes 7th firm to get listed on BSE Startups

The Maharashtra based firm is a technology-based entertainment company operating in the niche segment of online short film contents.
The company has successfully completed its public issue on November 23, 2020. (Photo source: IE)
The BSE has said that Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd has become the seventh company to get listed on its start-up platform.
The Maharashtra based firm is a technology-based entertainment company operating in the niche segment of online short film contents and publishing it on various digital online portals and OTT platforms, a media release by the exchange issued on Wednesday noted.