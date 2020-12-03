  • MORE MARKET STATS

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media becomes 7th firm to get listed on BSE Startups

December 3, 2020 9:15 PM

The BSE has said that Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd has become the seventh company to get listed on its start-up platform.

The Maharashtra based firm is a technology-based entertainment company operating in the niche segment of online short film contents and publishing it on various digital online portals and OTT platforms, a media release by the exchange issued on Wednesday noted.

The company has successfully completed its public issue on November 23, 2020.

“It came out with an initial public offering of 9 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 30 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 270 lakh,” the release said.

The six companies listed on BSE Startups Platform have raised Rs 26.8 crore from the market and total market capitalisation of these companies as on December 2, 2020 is Rs 79.20 crore, BSE said.

In December 2018, BSE had become the first stock exchange to get the approval from markets regulator Sebi and launch its Startups platform, it added.

