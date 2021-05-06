Need Of The Hour: Why does your business need a mobile app in 2021?

Vikal Kulshreshtha Portrait

By Vikal Kulshreshtha

In the times of coronavirus pandemic, when retail is thriving on the digital model, having a user-friendly website is not enough for your business to reach new heights. If your business doesn’t have an app in today’s time then you are actually missing out on many growth opportunities.

With the mushrooming of e-commerce websites, the competition within the existing players of the industry has gone up immensely. E-commerce mobile apps lend a helping hand and also enable the startup and small-scale companies to change the way in which they connect with their customers.

According to the various reports, e-commerce sales are expected to cross $3.5 trillion by 2021 and it is predicted that over 72% of all e-commerce sales would be generated via mobile phones in 2021. Therefore, in order to experience a golden phase of your business, invest in a user-friendly mobile app for your company. A brand just needs to consult a top mobile app development company to build a customer-centric e-commerce app. Here are some more reasons why you should opt for a tailored e-commerce mobile app:

Personalised customer experience

The tech-savvy customer demands a personalised and consistent service from a company. Through a mobile app, which works using the modern technology including artificial intelligence and mobile learning, a company can fulfil this demand of the consumer. It can quickly understand the purchasing pattern of that particular consumer and can easily offer an optimised shopping experience to him/her.

An efficient marketing tool

Your e-commerce app on the consumer’s mobile phone can also act as a marketing tool of your company as it gives a robust representation of your business. You can keep your user updated about his product’s delivery status, payment receipts, discounts and promotional offers, which can be done through push notifications. You can also run some promotional campaigns for giving some early bird advantages for downloading the app. This in a way will bring more consumers to your app.

Enhanced brand building

Considered as one of the biggest benefits of an e-commerce mobile app, the company can integrate excellent features so that the app users can have a pleasant and personalised shopping experience. The elegant UI/UX designs and customer-focused features can make the app capable of brand building and enhancing brand reputation.

Loyal customer base

As you deliver an enriched shopping experience to your consumer through the user-friendly mobile app, you also strengthen your customer base. By making products and services available at their fingertips, you also keep them engaged on your app, which isn’t possible through the website. Sometimes rewarding your users with small discounts or cashbacks for completing a year or certain months with your app, gives your loyal consumers a boost up.

The writer is co-founder and CEO, Farmers Family, an agritech startup company