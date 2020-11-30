NebulARC: Monitor your supply chain real-time

The sectors NebulARC is focusing on are logistics and shipping ports, cold chain especially pharma/ medical devices, based on the need during the Covid era and agriculture.

Founded in 2018, NebulARC has been a key enabler for companies in agriculture, logistics, shipping, retail & warehousing, pharmaceuticals, telecom infrastructure and manufacturing industries. This Gurugram-based venture co-founded by Alok Sharma and Novita Sharma strives to ensure profitable supply chains by providing IoT and AI-based analytics for predictive decision making. “We have empowered global leaders such as DP World, Flipkart, Sterlite, and many others, by providing complete 24×7 control of goods and assets—when these are in-transit (logistics), at-rest (warehouse and retail), and operations (manufacturing) via comprehensive asset lifecycle management,” says Alok Sharma, CEO and co-founder, NebulARC. This also helps businesses in forecasting demand/supply, first and last mile dynamic routing, and product freshness index through ML-based predictive insights.

“Till date, our revenues stand at $400,000, majorly from subscriptions. We are on course to hit the million-dollar figure by end of this year,” says Sharma, adding, “The year 2020 has brought transformational changes for businesses. Organisations have started paying increased attention to managing their logistics effectively in order to survive in a world impacted by Covid-19.”

Sharma says that about 80% of the Indian logistics market was unorganised and companies were facing approximately 14% losses owing to inefficiencies in the supply chain. The major challenge that most of the companies were facing at the time was the lack of real-time visibility of goods and assets at every step of the supply chain. They needed 24×7 visibility to eliminate the chances of errors and to reduce uncertainty. “We aim to help companies to orchestrate their supply chains and gain real-time predictive visibility for intelligent decision-making,” he says.

In terms of business, NebulARC is at the stage of a full-blown execution phase with the aim to clock revenues around $5 million in the next 18 months. “This will be from both existing customers, the large pipeline of prospects that we already have, and new client acquisition during this time,” says Sharma.

The sectors NebulARC is focusing on are logistics and shipping ports, cold chain especially pharma/ medical devices, based on the need during the Covid era and agriculture. “We are currently in talks for our seed round and plan to raise Series A funding in the next 12 months. We will use these funds to expand our base around India and lay the foundation for expanding to MENA/SEA within the next 18 months,” he adds.