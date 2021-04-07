  • MORE MARKET STATS

NCLT admits insolvency plea against OYO Hotels and Homes; company challenges order

By: |
April 7, 2021 12:58 PM

The NCLT had admitted the insolvency plea on March 30, 2021, filed by its creditor Rakesh Yadav contending that OHHPL defaulted for an amount of Rs 16 lakh.

OYO said that Rs 16 lakh in dispute has already been paid to the claimant by the entity with whom the dispute was raised other than OHHPL.. (Bloomberg/File)

Oravel Stays, the parent company of subsidiary hospitality chain OYO Hotels and Homes Private Limited (OHHPL), has challenged an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against OHHPL. The NCLT had admitted the insolvency plea on March 30, 2021, filed by its creditor Rakesh Yadav contending that OHHPL defaulted for an amount of Rs 16 lakh. “We are surprised to hear that the Hon’ble NCLT has admitted a petition against OHHPL a subsidiary of OYO for Rs 16 lakh in a contractual dispute, which is not even with this subsidiary,” an OYO spokesperson told Financial Express Online in a statement.

OYO has filed an appeal against the NCLT order. “The matter is sub-judice and we would refrain from commenting further on the merits of the matter at this stage,” the spokesperson said. The company also added that Rs 16 lakh in dispute has already been paid to the claimant by the entity with whom the dispute was raised other than OHHPL. “The creditors of M/S OYO Hotels and Homes Private Limited are hereby called upon to submit their claims with proof on or before 15th April 2021 to the interim resolution professional,” according to the order. Ahmedabad-based Keyur Jagdishbhai Shah who is part of corporate legal advisory firm Keyur J. Shah & Associates has been appointed as the interim resolution professional for the same.

