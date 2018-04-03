Nazara Technologies join hands with Amazon to publish games on Fire TV

Mobile gaming company Nazara technologies has partnered with Amazon to enable localised gaming experience on its Fire TV. With this partnership, almost all Nazara games will be available on the Amazon online TV, in addition to the mobile enabling a better reach for the gaming company. Amazon Fire TV gives access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, apps and local add-ons for its users. These add-ons include services like voice search in Hindi and English.

Commenting on the newly formed partnership, Jayshree Gururaj, Director of Amazon Devices said, “In a year since launch, our customers have loved the experience to stream their favourite content right into their living rooms. We are constantly increasing our selection on the Fire TV Stick and are excited to have Nazara on board. This addition brings some of the most popular games to our customers.”

As a part of this partnership, Nazara Gaming is planning to bring freemium games for kids under 11, starting with its flagship game ‘Chhota Bheem Speed Racing’. The company has further developed games for titles like Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu, Shikari Shambu, Suppandi and Mighty Raju.

Talking on the future of this partnership, Manish Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said, “We aim to leverage our games incorporating popular kids IPs, with simple graphics and strengthen the ‘in premise’ gaming experience of children who play Nazara’s games on mobile devices. We believe that through Amazon Fire TV we would be able to bring the experience of our freemium games on television in an intuitive and fun way which can be enjoyed by consumers right from their own homes.”

Founded by Nitish Mittersain in 2000, Nazara Technologies is a mobile game developer and publisher, that provides services like Games Club. The company also serves as a distributor for big developers like EA (Electronic Arts). The company further has offices in Mumbai, Dubai, London, Singapore and operates in over 61 countries across the globe.

The company claims to have over 44 million downloads. Recently, in February, Electronic SPorts League (ESL) acquired a minority stake in the company. Before this, nazara raised over $51 million in an investment round led by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund.

Last year, Nazara technologies also announced its plans to IPO by the end of this year. According to a report by KPMG India and Google, the Indian online gaming industry will add over 190 million users by 2021. With developments like the surge in internet users, data consumption, and others the Indian gaming industry is expected to hit the 310 million online gamers mark by 2021.