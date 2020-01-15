Narayana Murthy teaches Jeff Bezos lesson after Amazon event delay; cuts speech short

NR Narayana Murthy. (File photo)

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy didn’t hold himself back from expressing his displeasure in public at an Amazon event in presence of the world’s richest person Jeff Bezos and said that he will have to cut short his speech as the program was running late. “I was supposed to talk for 20 minutes but I will finish it in 5 minutes. Because I’m not used to delays,” Narayana Murthy said at the event which was running late by roughly an hour. He added that his 20-minute speech will be trimmed and he will deliver a “paraphrased” version of the same.

Narayana Murthy was a guest at Amazon’s two-day SMBhav event where the e-commerce giant’s founder Jeff Bezos was present. Narayana Murthy, who was slated for 11:25 am keynote address, started speaking around 11:55 am. Irked on the same, he said, “I should have finished my talk at 11:45 am… I will try to paraphrase my talk.” His statement was followed by a massive round of applause from the audience. At the end of his speech, the industrialist left the stage despite repeated calls from the emcee. He was then accosted to the stage where Jeff Bezos presented him with memorabilia.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos again expressed his confidence in the success story of India, but Narayana Murthy said that the responsibility to make his India vision successful lies solely on Indians. Addressing SMEs and MSMEs, Jeff Bezos said that he predicts “21st century will be the Indian century,” he said at the SMBhav event in New Delhi on Wednesday, adding that the most important alliance in the 21st century will be between the US and India; the former being the world’s oldest democracy and the latter being the largest democracy.

However, Infosys co-founder said that while he is grateful for Jeff Bezos’ confidence, the responsibility “rests squarely on your shoulders” to make Amazon’s vision a success. He also shared tips for budding businesses on how to break the success code.