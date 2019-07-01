Nanoclean Global: Turn your AC into air purifier at just Rs 399

Nanoclean Global has been founded by a team of IIT Delhi professors and alumni (Nasofilters).

The young minds at IIT Delhi have come up with yet another innovation. Nanoclean Global, a National Award winning venture from the prestigious engineering institute, has developed an innovative device, called Nanoclean AC Filters, which can efficiently turn an air conditioner into an air purifier, at just Rs 399. The company claims to have sold over 15,000 units of its Nanoclean AC Filters across online and offline platforms within three weeks of its launch. “The demand continues to grow stronger amongst the health conscious and discerning customers,” says Prateek Sharma, CEO, Nanoclean Global.

“The threat of polluted air is eminent and we recognised the need for an affordable yet effective solution to this. With Nanoclean AC Filters, we offer a product that not only purifies the air but is pocket friendly and extremely easy to use. We are very excited at the response we have got so far and are confident that this growth trajectory will continue going forward,” he says.

Founded by a team of IIT Delhi professors and alumni (Nasofilters), Nanoclean Global’s creation (Nanoclean AC Filters) is a specially designed non-woven structure which is able to retain pollutants (PM2.5) because of its high dust holding capacity. The fabric structure is a proprietary technology of Nasofilters. Nanoclean AC filters are much smaller than those used in room air purifiers. Also, unlike cartridges used in air purifiers which have many components, Nanoclean AC filters are made of pure PP (polypropylene) which can be recycled into other products. These can be melted and reconverted to other products. So, this is an environmentally friendly technology compared to other marketed products.

Nanoclean AC filters can purify a room upto 90% in just 1 hour of its functioning in an AC without putting additional load on it. This is a “Do-It-Yourself” product and can easily be placed in a split as well as window AC. This can be purchased from company’s website-nasofilters.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart and Apollo Pharmacy Stores.