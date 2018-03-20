Myntra & Jabong seek to leverage AI and Machine Learning for its operations; tap Udacity’s programs to reskill its employees

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation become more prevalent in our lives, it’s important for a skilled worker of tomorrow to not only understand it but move with it. Companies helping employees learn those skills will not only help the firm but also the employee as an individual. In a recent announcement, edtech platform Udacity has tied up with Myntra and Udacity to provide Machine Learning and Deep Learning courses to provide relevant knowledge on the subjects.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ishan Gupta, Managing Director – India, Udacity, said, “Bringing knowledge and innovation together to create relevant and advanced tech education is what Udacity is known for. Our focus is on providing relevant training in these futuristic technologies, which means that at the end of the Nanodegree course, Myntra & Jabong employees will be comprehensively skilled in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. We are excited to partner with Myntra & Jabong and provide its employees with the skills necessary to thrive in the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India.”

As the ecommerce market heats up, these companies are looking to deploy various AI based- technologies to gain an extra edge over competitors. To use AI and Machine Learning for last-mile deliveries, automated storage systems, data mining and AI analytics to develop new styles and patterns, Myntra & Jabong require employees with comprehensive skills in these new smart technologies. Myntra & Jabong employees will gain access to Udacity’s Machine Learning Foundation, Machine Learning Basic, Machine Learning Advanced, and Deep Learning Foundation Nanodegree programs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Manpreet Ratia, CXO and Head – SCM, CE and Human Capital, Myntra & Jabong, said, “Myntra is committed to being a market leader in building a future ready organization through constant learning and skill upgrades. We are happy to enter into this partnership with Udacity to accelerate the pace of skill adoption and to ensure that our employees are equipped to take the organization and its customers to newer heights through technology led innovations.

Myntra is investing in developing deep expertise in these nascent fields, and also has plans to deploy Augmented Reality to help users access a more immersive experience.

Udacity’s Nanodegree programs are constructed to provide comprehensive technical skills, but ensure that graduates are ready to deploy these technologies on the field and in businesses. The Nanodegree Programs are co-created by experts and the leading technology companies in the Silicon Valley.