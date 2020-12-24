Myntra Designs FY20 loss widens to Rs 744.4 crore

Myntra clocked a 57.8 per cent rise in its net total income to Rs 1,718.5 crore for FY20, as against Rs 1,088.8 crore for the financial year ended March 2019, it added. (Representational image/File)

Online fashion retailer Myntra Designs saw its loss widening to Rs 744.4 crore for the financial year ended March 2020, according to regulatory documents.

The Flipkart Group company had registered a consolidated loss of Rs 539.4 crore for the financial year ended March 2019, as per a Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Myntra clocked a 57.8 per cent rise in its net total income to Rs 1,718.5 crore for FY20, as against Rs 1,088.8 crore for the financial year ended March 2019, it added.

Emails sent to the company did not elicit a response.