Myntra Designs FY20 loss widens to Rs 744.4 crore

The Flipkart Group company had registered a consolidated loss of Rs 539.4 crore for the financial year ended March 2019, as per a Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.
Myntra clocked a 57.8 per cent rise in its net total income to Rs 1,718.5 crore for FY20, as against Rs 1,088.8 crore for the financial year ended March 2019, it added. (Representational image/File)
Online fashion retailer Myntra Designs saw its loss widening to Rs 744.4 crore for the financial year ended March 2020, according to regulatory documents.
