Mykare Health: Patient experience redefined

Bootstrapped healthcare startup Mykare connects patients with smaller hospitals for affordable and standardised surgeries

Mykare Health, a tech-enabled full-stack asset-light healthcare chain and a bootstrapped healthcare startup was founded by Senu Sam and his two partners, Rahmathulla and Joash, in 2020 during the early period of the Covid-19 pandemic to offer affordable, personalised and standardised elective surgery and wellness space for patients travelling from domestic and international regions. Despite the pandemic and travel restrictions, Mykare has been able to register a growth of more than 300% in its revenue since July 2020.

The startup delivers affordable and standardised surgical care and wellness care for domestic and international patients, ensuring maximum utilisation of small and medium sized hospitals. Mykare has served more than 1500 national and international patients in the last nine months and its team size has grown from two to 22 in the same period. Currently, it operates with four facilities in Chennai and plans to expand its services in the southern part of the country covering the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“For patients from India and abroad looking for affordable and standardised surgical care , we aim to build India’s largest asset-light healthcare chain for elective surgeries and preventive/wellness care. Since our inception, we have seen a huge demand in this sector and we are working towards fulfilling it,” says Senu Sam, co-founder and CEO, Mykare.

Mykare has organically grown in response to massive demand on both the supply and demand sides. In the next six to eight months, Mykare plans to bring on its platform more than 15 new facilities. By the next year, Mykare intends to expand its operations throughout India’s North and North East, as well as the SAARC countries, in response to a high demand for affordable health-care services.

The idea of building Mykare had come to Sam when his father was admitted to a small hospital in his home town for a surgery, and he flew down to coordinate the entire process. Put in the shoes of a regular patient/ attendant, he observed the entire process unfold with a new perspective. It made him wonder how his father was one among many countless patients across the country, waiting at the hospital without a clue of what they were about to go through. This is when he felt the need for an end-to-end tech platform experience with personalised and standardised care for patients who are looking for affordable surgical care.

“The pandemic has proved to us the importance of the small and medium hospitals in India,” he says. “In our country more than 80% of the facilities are in the small and medium segment, the majority of the facilities are accredited and with high-quality surgeons. Currently, they lack visibility and are underutilised, unable to attract enough patients, whether domestic or international. And for patients, currently, the treatment journey to the small and medium hospital is highly fragmented and unorganised.”