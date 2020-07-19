Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart launches app for Android, iPhone users; offers free delivery, loyalty programme

The app showed over 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store.

Nearly two months after launching its grocery website in over 200 cities — JioMart.com, which competes with Amazon Pantry, BigBasket, Grofers, Flipkart Supermart, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has now launched its app for Android and iOS users. With 13 MB size on Google Play Store and 30.7 MB on Apple App Store, the app already has a rating of 4.6 and 4.4 stars out of 5 respectively. The app showed over 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store. “JioMart brings to you a whole new world of online grocery shopping with incredibly low prices on all grocery items. We offer a minimum of 5% below MRP every day,” the app description read on Google Play Store. Reliance had officially launched the JioMart website in May.

JioMart has also started with free home delivery for all orders without any minimum order value required as it takes on large incumbent players. While Amazon offers free delivery for Pantry orders above Rs 799, Flipkart has Rs 600 as minimum order value to place an order and Rs 1,200 for free delivery. Grofers, on the other hand, provides free delivery for orders worth Rs 800 or above. Reliance has also extended the loyalty programme RelianceOne or ROne under Reliance Retail to JioMart for customers to earn ROne points and redeem them against transactions apart from exclusive offers on various brands and products.

E-commerce has been the key area of focus for Mukesh Ambani with the launch of JioMart by enabling its kirana partners to deliver across India. “Within a few weeks of launch, we have reached over 250,000 orders a day and the numbers continue to grow each day,” Ambani had said at Reliance’s 43rd AGM earlier this week. Expanding further JioMart will add electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare products onto the platform that would further bolster its strength to fully compete with Amazon and Flipkart as among the top e-commerce companies in India.

JioMart’s growth follows Reliance massive investment raised by multiple investors including Facebook, Google and others. Jio Platforms has so far raised Rs 1,52,056 crore. The latest investment by Google also came along with a commercial agreement to jointly develop an entry level smartphone to enable “millions of users in India” become smartphone owners.