MSMEs using Effitrac’s no-code tools can now access digital banking platform from RazorpayX

Technology for MSMEs: Coimbatore-based business process technology SaaS provider Effitrac announced its partnership with business banking platform RazorpayX, offered by fintech giant Razorpay.

As a part of the partnership, Effitrac’s MSME customers will have access to the array of digital banking solutions offered by RazorpayX such as payout links, current account, book-keeping, automated TDS, and even capital services on its platform, without being transferred to an external link.

“While we offer 30-plus no-code products around ERP, inventory management, HR payroll, billing, we want to be a single platform that caters to all business solutions end-to-end,” said Logesh Velusamy, Founder and CEO of Effitrac.

On the partnership, he added, “RazorpayX will improve the capabilities of our financial product Neobooks and will make it a one-stop solution to meet financial transaction needs of businesses.”

Effitrac had earlier partnered with no/low code solutions provider Jiffy.ai to enable its customers automate business processes at scale. For services, the firm collaborated with CFO Bridge to offer MSMEs on demand access to CFOs. Velusamy confirmed that more such partnerships are in the pipeline.

Effitrac offers 30-plus pre-configured templates for SMEs so business owners and employees with limited tech know-how can automate businesses processes such as ERP, CRM, HRMS and Payroll.

Currently, Effitrac works with 500+ MSMEs and 30,000 users across 13 industries. The 35-people firm plans to reach one million MSMEs over the next three years.