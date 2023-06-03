What is incident response and how it can safeguard MSMEs in cybersecurity

By Raj Sivaraju

Technology for MSMEs: The threat landscape is constantly evolving, posing significant challenges for businesses, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The SME Chamber of India estimates that it represents 37.54 per cent of the GDP. According to a recent study by the CyberPeace Foundation, the only civil society organization dedicated to preventing cyberattacks, 43 per cent of all cyberattacks target small businesses.

Businesses have become more interconnected, and our reliance on them has increased over the years. We share our personal and financial data with these platforms to use their services, and, in turn, they leverage it to understand us better and accordingly craft products tailored to our needs and preferences. Therefore, businesses must ensure consumer data is safe by strengthening their cybersecurity infrastructure, and incident response plays a pivotal role here.

Importance of Incident Response

Incident response refers to a systematic approach taken by organizations to address and manage security incidents effectively. It involves detecting, analyzing, containing, eradicating, and recovering from security breaches. By implementing robust incident response plans, businesses can minimize the impact of incidents, reduce downtime, and protect their reputation.

Also read: Why should cybersecurity become top priority for SMEs

Implementing Strong Incident Response Framework

Conducting Risk Assessments: Before creating an incident response plan, Indian MSMEs should conduct comprehensive risk assessments, where they should identify potential threats, vulnerabilities, and their impact on the business. By understanding these risks, organizations can tailor their incident response strategies accordingly.

Developing an Incident Response Plan: An effective incident response plan outlines the steps to be taken during a security incident. It includes clear roles and responsibilities, communication protocols, and a predefined escalation process. The plan should be regularly reviewed, tested, and updated to address emerging threats and vulnerabilities effectively.

Benefits of Effective Incident Response for Indian MSMEs

Mitigating Financial Losses: Incidents can result in substantial financial losses for MSMEs. The cost of data breaches, system downtime, and subsequent recovery efforts can be devastating for these organizations. However, with a well-defined incident response plan, MSMEs can minimize financial losses by swiftly containing and resolving security incidents.

Ensuring Business Continuity: MSMEs heavily rely on their IT infrastructure to conduct day-to-day operations. Any disruption in services can lead to significant productivity losses and hinder the ability to serve customers. Incident response plans help organizations quickly recover from incidents, minimizing downtime and ensuring business continuity.

Collaborating with External Partners: Engaging with external partners, such as cybersecurity service providers and law enforcement agencies, can greatly enhance an MSME’s incident response capabilities. These partners offer expertise, advanced tools, and additional resources to augment an organization’s incident response efforts. Building strong partnerships can help MSMEs stay ahead of evolving threats and ensure effective incident management.

Also read: ChatGPT and Cybersecurity: What does it offer for future of small businesses

Conclusion

In today’s digital era, Indian MSMEs cannot afford to ignore the growing cybersecurity risks. By building a robust incident response team, these organizations can effectively protect themselves from threat actors. Establishing a well-defined incident response strategy, training employees, and regularly testing the plan are vital steps towards safeguarding valuable data and ensuring business continuity.

Remember, cybersecurity is an ongoing process, and staying vigilant is key. By implementing these measures and continually assessing and updating your incident response plan, you’ll be better prepared to protect your business from the ever-evolving threat landscape and ensure continuity without any hassles.

Raj Sivaraju is President, APAC, Arete. Views expressed are the author’s own.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises