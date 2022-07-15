Walmart and Flipkart to digitise MSMEs in Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with its trade body

By Parvathy Pillai

Technology for MSMEs: Walmart and Flipkart today announced ramping up of their efforts to train and build the capacity of MSMEs in the northernmost state of India by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (a Government of J&K Undertaking).

This initiative is a part of the retailers’ upskilling initiative Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme, which aims to provide entrepreneurs and MSMEs with training, support, market linkages, and the tools to digitise their businesses and sell online. The partnership will be implemented in conjunction with Walmart’s knowledge partner Swasti.

The MSMEs will also have the opportunity to leverage Walmart’s supply chain and access global markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel.

On the development, Nidhi Munjal, Vice President, Supplier Development, Walmart India, said, “Through our Walmart Vriddhi program, we are eager to provide high-impact training along with equal opportunities for MSMEs to access online and offline markets domestically and internationally.”

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises

Walmart Vriddhi aims to train 50,000 Indian MSMEs with the business skills necessary to succeed as suppliers to Walmart and as sellers on Flipkart, and other domestic and global marketplace platforms, according to the company’s statement. It added that MSMEs from across India, especially Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Surat, Hyderabad are enrolling in the programme.

Swasti’s co-founder and mentor, N Raghunathan said, “This partnership with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir will significantly improve the growth and development of local MSMEs. Through the Vriddhi program, we are dedicated to helping small businesses accelerate their growth and become more resilient to changing business environments, while enabling them to better participate in national and global supply chains.”

Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director & Head, Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “Through these projects and programs, we are committed to expanding the domestic eCommerce marketplace and providing access and support to new sellers, MSMEs, domestic manufacturers, Indian artisans, weavers, and handloom workers on our platform.”