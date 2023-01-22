scorecardresearch
Video: More time MSMEs take to go digital, more opportunities they lose, says EY’s Shobhit Mathur 

Technology for MSMEs: EY India’s Shobhit Mathur talks on digital adoption among small businesses, government’s e-commerce project ONDC, and ROI for digital efforts by MSMEs.

Written by MSME Desk

Technology for MSMEs: Technology adoption among small businesses has started to see some scale over the past few years and particularly after Covid to bring efficiency and optimisation into operations. MSMEs have started to shift gradually towards digital channels for communication, marketing, team collaboration, payments, hiring, procurement of goods and services and storage, registration of new business verticals, etc., however digital transformation of the entire MSME sector may be a long haul. Hence, it is important for a business to have a digital strategy early on for optimal utilisation of funds and talent.

Talking more on the digital aspect for small businesses with FE Aspire, Shobhit Mathur, Partner, Business Consulting, EY India explained the correlation between time and opportunity, the role of the government’s e-commerce project Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and measuring returns on investments in digital technologies for MSMEs.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 04:35:47 pm