Video: More time MSMEs take to go digital, more opportunities they lose, says EY’s Shobhit Mathur 

Technology for MSMEs: Technology adoption among small businesses has started to see some scale over the past few years and particularly after Covid to bring efficiency and optimisation into operations. MSMEs have started to shift gradually towards digital channels for communication, marketing, team collaboration, payments, hiring, procurement of goods and services and storage, registration of new business verticals, etc., however digital transformation of the entire MSME sector may be a long haul. Hence, it is important for a business to have a digital strategy early on for optimal utilisation of funds and talent.

Also read: What’s stopping MSMEs to get SaaSy if not intent or awareness

Talking more on the digital aspect for small businesses with FE Aspire, Shobhit Mathur, Partner, Business Consulting, EY India explained the correlation between time and opportunity, the role of the government’s e-commerce project Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and measuring returns on investments in digital technologies for MSMEs.

The 2nd edition of FE Aspire’s SMExports Summit is here. Register now to book your seats!