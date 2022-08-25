Video: How this tech duo ‘shrank’ traditional ECG devices into a pocket-sized machine

MSME success stories: Launched in 2015, Agatsa was founded by Neha and Rahul Rastogi based on a personal life experience. The company’s flagship product SanketLife is the world’s smallest 12-lead ECG device that won the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award in the ‘Best Innovation in Diagnostics’ category earlier this year. For rapid assessment of cardiac health, doctors and non-doctors can use the device to perform complete ECG tests. The device also prepares reports and analyse and gets a cardiologist’s review within 10 minutes, according to the company.

The company earlier this month announced its foray into the smartwatch segment by designing and manufacturing Bharat Watch in India with a pro-grade touch-based ECG and other multiple features.

The company had last raised Rs 12.5 crore in May this year to grow business operations and expand the product line. The husband-wife duo share more about their growth so far in an interaction with FE Aspire (erstwhile Financial Express Online).

