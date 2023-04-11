Video: ‘Document-disconnect’ can delay growth of exporters, says Adobe’s Neha Bhatia

Technology for MSMEs: How MSMEs and other enterprises can make sure that documents from different departments or branches can talk to each other and increase the efficiency of export-related processes? According to Neha Bhatia, Document Cloud – Specialist, Adobe, it is important to connect these documents with different technologies the businesses are using.

“Digital transformation is the new buzzword. However heavy usage of paper is still prevalent in the logistics sector. So how we could automate manual-based processes is very important. Digitisation leads to efficiency and speeds up the process. It also leads to compliance and security,” said Bhatia.

In an interaction with FE Aspire, she throws more light on digital documentation, the cost structure and how the return on investment in such technologies can be achieved.

