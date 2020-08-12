This DRDO-supported MSME’s microwave-shaped box can sanitize your fruits, vegetables, phone, keys, more

The product has an introductory price of Rs 12,700 and is available on GeM and Amazon

Technology for MSMEs: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) supported MSME Maser Technology working on microwave technology-based sterilisation solution amid Covid spread has launched microwave-shaped ‘Atulya’ sterilizer for retail. The company, which claimed to be the only medical MSME working on microwave technology to disinfect surfaces and objects to help control the spread of Covid, had partnered with Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune – a deemed university of DRDO for transfer of technology (ToT). “Essentially we have the ToT which means that DIAT/DRDO shares all intellectual property with us for manufacturing and commercialisation of Atulya. As ToT partners we further research and develop the product for market acceptance, and then all collective research developments will be the intellectual property of DIAT/DRDO & MaserTech together,” Monish Bhandari, Founder and MD, Maser Technology told Financial Express Online.

Launched by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, Atulya is a handheld device to sterilize objects, surfaces, surroundings, and aerosols within 30 seconds to 1 minute with a “patented smart technology which enables cold sterilization in the range of 56-60 Celsius temperature,” the company said. Maser Technology is also working on creating a portable battery version of the sterilizer.

Atulya can scan objects and surfaces up to five meters depth “thus eliminating any trace of Covid or similar viruses and bacteria. Prof. K.P. Ray, Dean DIAT (DRDO), is the co-innovator of Atulya and is a world authority on microwave technology,” said Bhandari. The product has an introductory price of Rs 12,700 and is available on GeM and Amazon.

“This highlights how our Indian MSMEs are taking the vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ a step ahead with every innovation,” said Gadkari. In contrast to UV and chemical-based products, Atulya, according to the company is proven to be safe against cancer, retina damage, and skin diseases. The product is tested for Covid and other virus sterilization by DIAT using the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) a medical imaging technique for imaging the anatomy and the physiological processes of the human body.

“Maser as a major stakeholder in Research & Development of Medical Microwave Technology, probably made sense as ToT partners for Atulya given that the technology is microwave based, in which we have over 400 years of collective team experience. Also, our 90 per cent share of India’s medical microwave market sealed the deal as the ToT partners for manufacturing & commercialisation,” Bhandari added.