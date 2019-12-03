This company wants 75 million Indian MSMEs to have their own website; enters India with these offerings

The company is betting on the opportunity for 75 million MSMEs to reach out to new customers through the online medium. (Reuters)

Technology for MSMEs: Global web hosting company Bluehost on Tuesday announced its foray into India focusing on helping the small business community with an online presence. The company is betting on the opportunity for 75 million MSMEs to reach out to new customers through the online medium as India’s population rises from current around 500 million. Bluehost, which offers WordPress web hosting services believed “many small businesses, including web designers and developers who support them, may choose to create a web presence using WordPress,” the company said. Bluehost is a subsidiary of the Endurance International Group based in the US.

“Bluehost’s seamless WordPress integrations and tools provide web professionals and small business owners with the platform to establish a digital presence,” said Manish Dalal, senior vice-president & general manager, Endurance APAC as “India is home to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital bases.” The company’s India entry comes amid government and private players increased focus on helping small businesses adopt digital means to do business. Along with industry body CII, Tata Communications, Dell had announced its Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT) in September along with a project called Tech-Saksham to enable the digital transformation of MSMEs.

However, Indian small businesses continue to struggle with digital adoption due to lack of understanding and knowledge about digital tools such as for communication. According to 1,29,537 MSME respondents in a survey conducted by SME body — India SME Forum, while 50 per cent respondents claimed benefits of using digital tools in terms of operational efficiency, customer engagement, and profitability, a staggering 70 per cent of the MSMEs claimed lack of knowledge and guidance in using such tools, cost of investing into these technologies, and lack of skilled talent to manage them among the key challenges towards adoption of digital technologies.