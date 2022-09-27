Tech Mark Training India launches a programme to make digital skills accessible to MSMEs

Technology for MSMEs: The Singapore-based technology solution company Tech-Mark through its Indian arm, Tech Mark Training India introduced a programme to develop digital skills amongst youth and make digitisation accessible to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) units as per a report by The Hindu.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tech Mark Training India and Atal Incubation Centre of Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) during a two-day International Conclave last week.

The Managing Director of Tech-Mark Training India, Satish Babu said that Tech-Mark, Weblium of the United States and Skill Universe of the United Kingdom in tandem will launch an initiative for this purpose, the report added.

Millions of small enterprise owners who cannot afford large investments or do not have the required technical expertise to run any software will now benefit with the help of this new digitisation initiative.

Satish Babu highlighted that digital skills are a valued asset that plays a significant role in an ever-growing technology-driven world. This programme will provide youth an opportunity to learn digital skills and placement opportunities to support the digitalisation in the MSME community.

Each of the trained youngsters would be linked to two or three MSMEs to help and serve their digital needs for a small payment benefitting both the youth and the MSMEs, he added.

As a part of this programme, these youngsters can get to work on live projects and get a certificate at the end of the project, so that they could be absorbed into the workforce in no time, the report added.

Satish Babu said that he’s seeking support from The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the programme. They are also mulling over the launch of the initiative in states including Orissa, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, etc.