Small businesses on Facebook? Now learn how to set-up and grow online, get customers, create ads, more

Technology for MSMEs: Facebook, which was recently under pressure over the hate speech controversy in India, has come up with an online guide for Indian small businesses to set-up their online presence and expand. The guide is divided into five key areas – preparing to get small businesses online and setting marketing goals, establishing presence by staying connected with customers through Instagram and WhatsApp as well, attracting customers via effective social media strategies, engaging with them, and improving creative strategy. The social networking site intends to help Covid-hit small businesses recover and grow.

Apart from offering the free guide, Facebook said it also reaching out to 9 million small businesses in India for the required support. “We understand the impact the pandemic has had on their operations, and how critical it is for them to move online and leverage digital for reaching new customers and growing in these times,” said Archana Vohra, Director Small and Medium Businesses, Facebook India.

Facebook added that it is launching the next leg of its skilling and learning programme for small businesses — Boost with Facebook that went virtual earlier this year. The company also launched Season of Support — a resource to build sales for small businesses by offering support from Facebook’s team. Facebook had recently announced $4.3 million in grants to help small businesses with funding as part of the $100 million global grant for small businesses.

Importantly, according to a recent study by technology company HP, 73 per cent of Indian SMEs believed that they would survive the Covid downturn vis-à-vis average 60 per cent of SMEs in Asia that believed the same. Also, 61 per cent of SMEs had said that they would rather thrive in their operations in the post-Covid world. The study had captured sentiments of 200 SMEs in each of the eight countries including Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam during May and June this year.

Facebook had last month announced that its India policy head Ankhi Das who had allegedly opposed blocking right-wing hate speech content, has left the company. “Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service,” Facebook’s Managing Director India Ajit Mohan had said in a statement. According to an August report by The Wall Street Journal, Facebook’s top public policy executive in India, citing business reasons, hadn’t applied “hate-speech rules” to at least four BJP-linked individuals and groups who were “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence”.