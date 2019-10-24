Jio, Microsoft empowering Indian small businesses with cloud services, says Satya Nadella

Microsoft along with Jio will offer small businesses with cloud-based productivity, collaboration, and business applications. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Technology for MSMEs: Two months after Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani announced plans for SMEs by offering cloud connectivity and a suite of enterprise applications at one-tenth of regular prices, in partnership with Microsoft, the latter’s CEO Satya Nadella reiterated the support during the company’s FY 2020 first quarter ending September 30 earnings conference call on Wednesday. Nadella, talking about Microsoft’s cloud service Azure, said that “in India, we are bringing the power of Microsoft Cloud to millions of small businesses through our partnership with Jio.”

Mukesh Ambani on the occasion of RIL’s 42nd annual general meeting in August this year had called teaming up with Microsoft “a unique and first-of-its-kind partnership that brings the capabilities of two large companies focused on creating significant value to Indian enterprises — small and large.”

Also read: MSMEs welcome jump in Ease of Doing Business rank but say ground level change still missing

Microsoft along with Jio will offer small businesses with cloud-based productivity, collaboration, and business applications including Office 365. Mukesh Ambani focusing on the Jio Fiber’s aim to support 2.4 million SMEs with affordable cloud connectivity had said, “To run their (MSMEs) business, a bundle of connectivity, productivity and automation tools costs a micro and small business between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month currently. For a similar service, customers abroad pay over 1,000 dollars per month. Today we are taking the bold step of giving these applications along with our connectivity to small businesses for 1/10th the cost starting at Rs 1,500 per month.”

Microsoft posted $33 billion in revenue in the said quarter on the back of “consistent execution and strong demand for our hybrid and cloud offerings drove a solid start to the fiscal year,” said Microsoft’s CFO Amy E. Hood.

Jio would offer SMEs with unlimited enterprise-grade voice and data services, video conferencing, security solutions, marketing and sales solutions and other productivity tools that will help them run their business efficiently and at par with larger enterprises, Mukesh Ambani had said.

“Organizations today need a distributed computing fabric to meet their real-world operational sovereignty and regulatory needs,” said Nadella.