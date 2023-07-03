Salesforce launches a CRM tool for small businesses

Technology for MSMEs: The American cloud-based software company Salesforce launched Salesforce ‘Starter,’ a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software for MSMEs in India, on Monday.

The MSME CRM tool will provide sales, business analytics and email marketing tools to users through a single application enabling businesses to view customer data spread across different applications.

Also read: TCS to develop advanced version of GeM; wins contract for running, maintaining the portal

The Starter can help create and launch email campaigns, generate leads, manage sales opportunities, and monitor business performance through its pre-built dashboards. Other features such as marketing email templates, account and contact management, task management, case management, and business performance dashboards are also available.

Also read: TCS to develop advanced version of GeM; wins contract for running, maintaining the portal

Users will be charged a monthly fee of Rs 2,062 (about $25), billed annually. However, new businesses can avail of a one-month free trial to ascertain its relevance.

The company claims that this tool can increase the pace of deal closure by up to 38 per cent, while cutting down the customer acquisition cost by 27 per cent, improving the return on investment. A

Also Read: Industry 4.0: How well MSMEs have been able to adapt to automation

Arun Parameswaran, MD, Sales and Distribution, Salesforce India, said, “SMBs are the backbone of any economy and faster adoption of digital technologies has helped them remain resilient in the face of adversity. It’s clear that effective use of technology can be a differentiator for SMBs, helping build relationships and establish a foundation for growth. Businesses of all sizes are increasingly seeking ways to remove complexity from their employees’ ability to get work done and create space for higher-value work.”

Found in 1999, Salesforce provides software solutions to about 1,50,000 small and large businesses worldwide.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises