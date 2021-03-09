Reliance Jio launches JioBusiness suite of tech solutions to ‘digitally transform’ 50 million MSMEs

JioBusiness included enterprise-grade fiber connectivity, digital solutions, and devices.

Technology for MSMEs: Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched an integrated technology solution JioBusiness to ‘transform 50 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)’. Intended to bring efficiency in MSME operations and compete better with large enterprises, the solution included enterprise-grade fiber connectivity to offer voice and data services, digital solutions to help MSMEs manage and grow their business, and devices to enable digital solutions for such enterprises, according to the company. “Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the knowhow to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently,” Akash Ambani, Director, Jio said in a statement. The monthly rental plan ranged from Rs 901 to Rs 10,001.